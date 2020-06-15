MARCH 30, 1949 - JUNE 12, 2020 Burlington Michael "Mike" Aaron Davis. 71 went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Aaron "Buddy" and Mary Bright Davis. He was the husband of 27 years to Janice Paschal Davis who survives. Michael retired from the Guilford County Sheriffs Department after many years of service. He enjoyed working outdoors and was a tobacco farmer prior to his career with the Sheriffs office. Mike was a member of Kinnett Memorial Baptist Church, member of the Friendship Sunday school class and the Wednesday mornings Men's D-Group Bible study. He also was involved with the church Christmas and Easter pageants by portraying various characters. Mike enjoyed yard work and woodworking. He spent many happy hours riding his John Deere mower. Mike loved animals especially his dogs "Brandy" and "Patches." He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Janice Paschal Davis of the home; daughters, Jennifer (Joe) Thornton of Elon and Shannon Davis of Greensboro; grandchildren, Austin Davis, Tristin Aaron King, Davis Thornton and Connor Thornton; great grandson, Adrian Michael Davis; sister, Karen (Tom) DeHart of Burlington. He was preceded in death by his parents. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2:00pm at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Don Pegg. The body will be available for viewing from 8:30 unitil1:45pm prior to the service on Tuesday. The burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery. The family will be at the home at other times. Memorials may be made to Kinnett Memorial Baptist Church, 1106 East Morehead Street, Burlington, NC 27215. Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory,Inc. 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Service information
Jun 16
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Lowe Funeral Home Chapel
2205 S. Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
2205 S. Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jun 16
Graveside Service
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
3:10PM
3:10PM
Pine Hill Cemetery
1200 S. Main St.
Burlington, NC 27215
1200 S. Main St.
Burlington, NC 27215
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
