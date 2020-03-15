SEPTEMBER 4, 1949 - MARCH 13, 2020 Malcolm "Bo" Davis, 70, of Eden passed away on Friday, March 13 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, 2:00pm at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Fair Funeral Home, Sunday, March 15th from 6-8pm and other times at 212 Wimbish Rd. Eden, NC. Malcolm was born September 4, 1949 in Rockingham County to Thomas Rufus Davis and Louise Hankins Davis. He was a graduate of Morehead High School class of '67. Malcolm was a US Air Force Veteran and served in Vietnam. He retired from Weil-McLain as a welder. "Bo" loved to play basketball and outdoor sports. He especially loved to dance and shagging was his favorite. Mr. Davis is survived by his wife Sandra Pulliam Davis; brother Thomas "Tommy" Davis (Janet) of Eden; niece, Val Davis Collier (Chris) of GA; special niece, Beth Pulliam Long; special cousins Bradley and Misty Richardson; brother in laws, Dickie Pulliam and R.A. Pulliam (Lois) Online condolences can be offered to the family at fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home PO Box 337 Eden, NC 27289
