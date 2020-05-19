July 6, 1934 - May 14, 2020 Katie W. Davis, 85, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May, 14, 2020. Katie is survived by her four children, Sheron Davis, Joseph (Cynthia) Davis, Karl Davis, and Derrick Davis; 9 grandchildren, with two preceding her in death; 14 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends who love her. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Lakeview Memorial Park. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N O'Henry Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27405

