Jesse J. Davis, 63, of Gibsonville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, N.C., with his sisters by his side. He was born on June 22, 1956, in Martinsville, VA, and was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Mary M. Davis; brother, Joseph Davis; and sisters, Brenda Davis and Gina Tobin. Jesse is survived by his daughter, Jessica Davis; granddaughter, Olivia Davis; sisters, Fran Davis, Teresa Lawrence (David), and Sandra Coleman; nieces and nephews, Rich (Amy), Shelly, Scott (Alaina), Joey; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Jesse owned and operated Davis Air and Machinery Company in Gibsonville, N.C., and was a veteran of the United States Army. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with Pastor Wayne Gadman officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the U.S. Army. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, VA (540) 982-2100. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
