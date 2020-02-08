Mr. Jerry (Chubby) Davis was born October 13, 1960, to the late Henry Davis and Essie Viola Davis. He passed away on January 31, 2020. Jerry was a quiet and loveable to those who knew him. Mr. Jerry A. Davis graduated from Grimsley High School and then went and served in the United States Army. After leaving the Army, Jerry attended N.C. A&T University where he studied history. Jerry is preceded in death by parents Henry and Essie Davis; three sisters, Annie Surratt, Evelyn Davis and Judy Davis. He leaves to cherish his love his sisters Eva Ireland, and Carolyn Davis, both of Greensboro, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial will be at a later date. Regional Memorial Cremation will be assisting the family.
Davis, Jerry (Chubby)
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.