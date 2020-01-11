James "Jim" Medicus Davis died unexpectedly on January 10, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital; our hearts ached upon his departure from this earth, though it is our distinct pleasure to share with you that our husband, father, brother and friend was received into heaven on that same day. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12 at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, Greensboro. Family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. There will be a burial at 11 a.m., Monday, January 13 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, which all are welcome to attend. Jim was born on October 9, 1935, in Durham, North Carolina to the late Eugene and Esther Brown Davis. Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force which he served in the Korean War. He was a licensed contractor and a successful entrepreneur and he knew his roofs! When Jim was not working, he always lent a helping hand to neighbors, friends, or family and showed generosity and kindness to all. He was a life-long humble servant of the Lord and a member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro, and he served where needed. Jim loved his wife, children, grandchildren, oyster stew, and the Duke Blue Devils though not necessarily in that order. He was always hospitable and welcoming, and he never met a stranger. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Cornell Davis; and brothers, Lester Copley, Alton Copley and Clyde Davis. Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Beverly "Brandy" Davis; his seven children and their spouses, Jamie and Ron Wiley; Jay Davis; Susan Davis and Lynn Tutterow; Lynn and Rodney Turner; Don Davis and Nick Poulson; Andrew Davis; Ryan and Tony Solis; his four grandchildren, Emma-Grace, George D., and Dare Turner; and James Solis; his brothers and their spouses, Floyd and Dottie Copley, Nathan and Linda Davis; and many other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Davis family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
