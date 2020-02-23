JUNE 11, 1935 - FEBRUARY 21, 2020 Herbert O. (Bert) Davis died Friday, February 21, 2020. There will be a burial service for family members at Connally United Methodist Church in Caswell County. A celebration of life will be held at the Greensboro Country Club on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5-7pm. Bert was the son of Claudie Lea Pointer Davis, and was preceded in death by his mother, brother Guy Pointer Davis and grandmother Claude Thomas Pointer. He is survived by his son Bert Davis, Jr; daughter Ann Davis Legette, her husband Wade and grandsons Wade and Jim; his son Paul Davis, wife Meghan and grandsons McAuley and Porter; and his wonderful companion of many years, Barbara Wales. Bert was a partner in Smith Moore Smith Schell & Hunter, which he joined as an associate in 1960. He was also a member of the American, North Carolina and Greensboro Bar Associations. He was a 1957 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Sigma. He was also a graduate of the Duke University School of Law, where he was Editor-in-Chief of The Duke Law Journal in 1959-1960. Bert was listed in The Best Lawyers in America in corporate and banking law from 1990 until his death. He was a member of the Board of Directors and secretary of the Greensboro City Club, as well as a member of the Greensboro Country Club and the Greensboro Investment Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401; the Salvation Army, 1311 South Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406; or a charity of choice. Townes Funeral Home 215 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541
