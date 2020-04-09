NOVEMBER 4, 1946 - APRIL 4, 2020 Herbert L. Davis, 73, of Randleman, NC, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Wesley Long Community Hospital, Greensboro. He was the oldest son of Frank and Viola Davis of Randleman. His family and friends knew him affectionally as "Herby" Davis. He was a lifelong native of Randolph County and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his Harley. Herb was a dedicated husband and a doting father to two girls. He retired in 2013 after forty years of service with Electric Supply & Equipment Co. in Greensboro. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy Goodwin Davis of the home; daughters, Megan Davis Fierschnaller and husband Michael of Oak Ridge, NC and Caitlin Davis of Randleman, NC; two grandchildren, Ethan and Owen Fierschnaller; a brother, Carl Davis of Asheboro; two sisters, Sue Ellyn Davis Stott and husband Bill of Union Mills, NC, Jane Davis Crotts and husband Chris of Randleman, NC. Also surviving is his mother, Viola Wright Davis of Randleman, NC. Since Herb was such an avid NASCAR fan, the family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to Victory Junction, Randleman, NC. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Pugh Funeral Home 600 S. Main St., Randleman, NC 27317
