JANUARY 31, 1947 - APRIL 11, 2020 PINE HALL Harold Dean Davis, 73, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital. A private service will be held at a later date at the family cemetery. Harold was born in Marion, NC on January 31, 1947, to the late Lillian Grindstaff. In his earlier years, he traveled here and abroad as a welder. He retired and moved to Pine Hall, NC with his loving wife, Jane, of 23 years. He was an active member of his church and a Past Master of the Masonic Lodge No. 629. He enjoyed time with family and friends, telling stories, working the farm on his tractor, car shows and his 1974 Ford truck. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shelby Jones, and grandson, Jesse Dean Davis Harold was a loving and devoted husband to Jane of the Pine Hall home. A loving father to Robbie (Lesley), Linda "Sissy" and Jack (Kathy). A proud grandfather to Tristan and Megan and great-grandfather to Tyson Nathaniel and Jesse Bryan. Loving friend and father-in-law to Paige (Darren) Randall and Jeff (Carmen) Hall and a host of other loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025

