January 29, 1930 - December 30, 2019 GREENSBORO - Etta Almergene Bennett Loye Davis, 89, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, December 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Buchanan Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Andrews and Rev. Gene Lawhorne officiating. Interment will follow in the church Cemetery. Etta was born January 29, 1930 to James and Etta Bennett, both deceased, in Stokes County. Etta loved working puzzles, bird watching from her front porch swing, spending time with her family, and Jesus. She was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church and retired from Cone Mills White Oak Plant after over 40 years. She was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Bobby Rankin Loye; her second husband, Stuart Seavie Davis; five brothers and six sisters; and son-in-law, Delbert Stewart, Sr. She is survived by her children, Etta Jean Frances Loye Stewart, Shirley Mae Loye Snyder, and Jerry Bobby Loye (Denise); step-son, Michael Davis (Vicky); grandchildren, Delbert "DJ" Stewart Jr., Bobby Stewart, Jeremiah Stewart (Rebecca), Jonathan Stewart (Ronna), James Stewart (Chassity), Patricia Snyder Underwood (Wes), David Snyder (Jennifer), Ashley Loye Bason (Matt), Allison Davis Collins (Johnathan); great-grandchildren, Austin and Brooke Stewart, Dalton Stewart, Waylon Stewart and Ethan Cruce, Cora, Cade, and Violet Stewart, River Stewart, Nathan and Maegan Underwood, Blake Snyder, and Dallas and Chandler Bason; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm St. The family would like to extend thanks to the staff of the Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis an Dick, N. Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm St.
Davis, Etta Almergene Bennett Loye
