GREENSBORO Elsie Raupe Davis, 80, died Monday, May 25, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 31 at Moriah UMC, 3611 Liberty Road. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
