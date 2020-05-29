GREENSBORO Elsie Raupe Davis, 80, died Monday, May 25, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 31 at Moriah UMC, 3611 Liberty Road. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.

