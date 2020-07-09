GREENSBORO Ellen Joann Wicker Davis, 90, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at WhiteStone Masonic and Eastern Star Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Joann was born in Lumberton, NC to the late Lewis and Viola Jenkins Wicker. She was a 1952 graduate of Woman's College (now UNCG) with a degree in business administration. She was a member of the First Moravian Church since 1967 and was active in Sunday School, Candle Tea preparations, Women's Fellowship and nursery. She was always at the church and was responsible for the completion of the "Putz" scenery for the Christmas season from 1990-2010. Joann loved crocheting and all types of crafts. She worked as a child nutritionist for many years with the Guilford County Schools, ultimately retiring from Southwest Guilford Middle School. She also worked with computers and in the business offices at Burlington Industries. She also worked as a faithful member and chief judge for the Greensboro/Guilford County Board of Elections for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gil Davis, Jr. and daughter, Kathryn Davis. Joann is survived by her children, Robert Davis and wife Andrea of Thomasville, NC, and James Lewis Davis and wife Connie of Cartersville, GA; grandchildren Steven and Jacob Davis of Thomasville, NC and James, Julie, Candace and Christopher Davis of Cartersville, GA. Hanes Lineberry North Elm is serving the Davis family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to the First Moravian Church Candle Tea Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
