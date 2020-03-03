DECEMBER 1, 1947 - FEBRUARY 27, 2020 Edith Wyona Spruill Troutman Davis was born on December 1, 1947 to the (late) Superintendent John and Mother Ernestine Spruill. She departed this life February 27, 2020, at Guilford Health Center, in Greensboro, NC. Edith was a loving and outspoken member of the community who had a love for family and for nurturing people. Edith fought a good fight and endured until the end. We will cherish her legacy of love and care for others. She leaves her children, Palmer Lee Troutman, Jr. (Sarah), and Pamela Troutman of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren: Michael Troutman, Mark Troutman (Darlene), Alicia Wright, Treyvon Wright, Iymani Spruill and Kendall Troutman of Greensboro, NC; a host of great-grandchildren; siblings: John E. Spruill II, Joyce Spruill, Greensboro, NC; Reginald Spruill (Hazel), of Burlington, NC. Memorial service: March 4, 2020 at Wells Memorial COGIC, 1001 E. Washington Street, Greensboro, NC. Family visitation is at 11:30 a.m. and service at 12 p.m. Perry J. Brown 909 East Market Street

To send flowers to the family of Edith Walker, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Edith's Visitation begins.
Mar 3
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
2:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Edith's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries