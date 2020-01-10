JANUARY 8, 2020 Charles Lloyd Davis, Sr., 90, went home to be with his Lord on January 8, 2020. He was born August 11, 1929 in Randolph County. He grew up in Gibsonville, graduating from Gibsonville High School in 1948. Upon graduation he joined the Marine Corps, spending the next 4 years serving his country. In 1951, he married the love of his life, Erma Ellis. After serving our country, he worked for Texaco, Kaiser Roth, prepared taxes, kept books and sold insurance. He was loved by many and faithful to his Lord. He was a member of Westover Church, where he served as deacon, usher and an instructor in the Awana program for children. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Erma Ellis Davis, sons Charles Lloyd Davis, Jr. and John Wayne Davis; two grandchildren, Sean Davis and Caileigh Davis; and special niece, Carla Chambers and husband Ronnie. There will be no formal service, but the family will welcome friends on Saturday, January 11 at Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405; Life in Messiah; or The Jesus Film.
