January 27, 1942 - April 28, 2020 Mrs. Betty Neal Davis transitioned from this life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd, Greensboro, N.C. Mrs. Davis will be open for viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7 and Friday, May 8 at Woodard Funeral Home. Woodard Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 N. O'Henry Blvd

