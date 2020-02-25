GREENSBORO--Barry Dean Davis, 54, of Greensboro, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home. Born in Guilford County, he was the son to the late Charles Edward Davis and Margaret Slaughter Medlin, who survives. He is preceded in death by his sister, Tracy Howell. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiancée, Thelma Shultz; two children: Margaret and Sara; sisters: Cynthia Dare Richey and husband, Dr. Thomas B. Richey of Pleasant Garden and Tamrey Denise Davis of High Point. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Brooks & White Chapel with the Bishop Kevin Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the Rock Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (12 to 1 p.m.). Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.

To send flowers to the family of Barry Davis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Brooks & White Funeral Home and Crematory
907 Durham Road
P.O. Box 1135
Roxboro, NC 27573
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barry's Visitation begins.
Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
1:00PM
Brooks & White Funeral Home and Crematory
907 Durham Road
P.O. Box 1135
Roxboro, NC 27573
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barry's Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries