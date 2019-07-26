ROBERT DONALD DAVIDSON, 89, went home to meet the Lord on July 24, 2019. He was born September 21, 1929 in Cambridge City, Indiana to the late Don and Delvina Davidson. A service to celebrate his life will be officiated by Reverend Jon Boling at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 28 at Lawndale Baptist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. He is preceded in death by his brother, Bill Davidson; sister, Carolyn D. Vaskey and son, Bob Davidson, Jr. Surviving is his beloved wife, Betty Sue Davidson of the home; daughter-in-law, Janet Davidson and her three daughters, Madison, McKenzie and Baily; daughter, Donna Anne Bean and husband Jake of High Point; stepdaughter, Toni Thompson of Greensboro and Lisa Cook and husband J.C. of Dallas, TX; stepsons, Kenny Roberts and Andy Matthews and wife Patti of Dallas and their children, Keeton and Karson; and three nieces and nephews. Bob attended High Point University on a basketball scholarship and later coached track and cross country for 39 years where he produced 10 All-American athletes and participated in several team championships. In 2015 he was inducted into the HPU and Guilford County Sports Halls of Fame. In the 1987-1988 school year he received the Meredith Clark Slane Distinguished-Teaching Service Award. Bob also coached basketball and baseball for seven years at Ragsdale High School. He played two years of minor league baseball for the Braves and the Phillies and was a life-long fan of the Cincinnati Reds. Bob officiated basketball, baseball and soccer for over 30 years for high school and college leagues. "BD," as he was known to his buddies, was an avid golfer and enjoyed the game with many friends. He was an active member of Lawndale Baptist Church and served as class coordinator, teacher, deacon, and usher. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the Davidson family. Hanes-Lineberry North Elm Chapel
