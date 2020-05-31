NOVEMBER 3, 1931 - MAY 29, 2020 Catherine (Patsy) Kirkpatrick Carson Davidson passed away May 29, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Greensboro, NC on November 3, 1931 to the late John Worth Carson and Catherine Kirkpatrick Armstrong Carson. She was a graduate of Grimsley High School and attended Converse College and Women's College (UNC-G). She married Park Rutan Davidson in 1960 and lived in New York where he was employed by Burlington Industries. Upon returning to Greensboro, she raised her family in the neighborhood where she had grown up. She was an honorary member and past President of the Junior League of Greensboro, past President of the Greensboro Debutante Club, member of the Assembly, the Wednesday Literary Club, and the Greensboro Country Club. She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church. In 1984 she joined two friends as co-owner of Paper Perfect Stationers and later became the sole proprietor until her retirement and sale of the business in 1999. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time at her family beach home in Ocean Isle Beach, entertaining and traveling abroad. She particularly enjoyed visiting England, Italy, New Zealand and St. Petersburg. She spent her life caring for others through many selfless acts of kindness and volunteering in the community. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John (Buck) Worth Carson, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Park Rutan Davidson; daughters Catherine Cooke (Marty) of Shallotte NC, and Mary Park Rogers (Rex); and son, William (Bill) Davidson. Her grandchildren whom she adored include Katie Cooke Smith (Tyler), MaryLou Cooke, John Cooke, AnnaBelle Cooke, Carson Rogers, Sarah Worth Rogers, Banks Rogers and Ethan Davidson. The family will hold a private graveside service and have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cone Health Heart and Vascular Center, 1200 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 and First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC. 27401. Online remembrances may be made through www.haneslineberryfhnelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services 515 N. Elm St.
