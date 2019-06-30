GREENSBORO Billie Jean Summers Davern, 88, passed away June 26, 2019 at Carolina Pines Assisted Living. Funeral services celebrating her life will be 2:00PM Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2116 McKnight Mill Road, Greensboro, NC. Entombment will be at a later date in Memorial Gardens of the Keys, Big Pine Key, Florida. Billie Jean was born March 12, 1931 in Greensboro, NC to the late Ollie May Summers and Bart Hennis Summers. She was the youngest of 11 children. In addition to her parents and her siblings, she is preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Davern; daughter, Brenda Manvell; son, Donald Davern and grandson, Kenneth Michael Davern. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Donivant Sullivan; sons, Kenneth Davern and wife Carol, James Donivant, Jr. and wife Kay, Michael Davern and wife Karen, Peter Davern and wife Dawn; grandchildren, Sharon, Kelly, Kerry, James, Amanda, Robert, Shannon, Shaun, Bernadette, Kylee, Kelsey, Orla, Ewen, Ayden; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members. Billie Jean retired from the State of Florida following a long career as a Revenue Agent. She enjoyed playing bridge, fishing, and hosting friends and family. The family would like to give a special thank you to nieces, Joanne Cox and Patricia LeFebvre; nephew, Glen York and friend, Buck Campbell for their many visits to Billie Jean during her battle with Alzheimer's disease. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service for a light reception. Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Presbyterian Church or to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Family and friends may view and sign the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com
