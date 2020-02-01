JUNE 6, 1949 - JANUARY 30, 2020 Ronald "Ron" Wayne Davenport, 70, of Price Road in Eden, passed away Thursday evening, January 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 3, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in El Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with full military rites performed by the Rockingham County Veteran's Honor Guard and the US Navy Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Ron was born June 6, 1949 in Guilford County, NC, to the late Claude Henry Davenport and Dorothy Joyce Pickard Davenport. He was a 1968 graduate of Page High School. Ron served his country, proudly, in the US Navy from 1968 to 1971. He was a 2nd class petty officer during the Vietnam War. Ron retired after 30 years of loyal service as a mechanic with Miller Brewing Company. He is survived by his daughter, Meagan Davenport Bradford and husband, Josh, of Stoneville; two grandchildren, Cole Price and wife, Estefany of Eden and Kailey Price of Stoneville. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Barbara Dodson Davenport and his sister, Janet Faye Davenport. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
Davenport, Ronald Wayne
