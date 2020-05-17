MARCH 28, 1949 - MAY 10, 2020 On Sunday, May 10th, 2020, Roy Edward Daulong, loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away at the age of 71 years. He was a Navy veteran who served during the Viet Nam war. Roy will be forever remembered by his daughter, Tiffany Ackerman, his grandchildren Joshua, Nicolas and Alyssa, uncle to Kevin, Keith and sister Debbie Latek, Born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, lived in Chicago until 1990 then continued his life in Siler City then Greensboro, North Carolina. Roy was an active member of the Bible Truth Baptist Church and devoted his last years as a true Christian. Roy will be forever remembered by his extended family and dear friends. A private service will be held at a later date at Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street Greensboro NC 27407
