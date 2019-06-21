GREENSBORO The Reverend Joanne Margaret Dator passed away June 20 with her family by her side. Joanne was a student of Truth her whole life, and served as a Unity minister from 1978 until 2014. In 1980, she founded Christ Unity in Panama City, FL, and she served ministries in Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and Indiana throughout her career. Joanne's three children, Jim Dator, Barbara McGill, and Robert Dator (Mary) cherish her memory, as do her grandchildren Jamie (Dottie) Dator, Sara Edwards, (Ricky) Michael McGill, Tommy and Maggie Dator, and great-grandchildren Amelia Edwards and Josie Dator.

