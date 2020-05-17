MAY 15, 2020 Southern Pines, NC - Nancy Carolyn Osborne Darst, 4/20/38-5/15/20, passed away in Penick Village skilled nursing center as a result of complications from Alzheimer's and pneumonia. Carolyn was a native of Brevard, NC, and previously resided in Greensboro and Blowing Rock. She was a graduate of Queens College, Charlotte, NC (where she was president of her class) and attended graduate level courses at UNC-CH. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert G. Darst (Southern Pines, NC), her son Robert G. Darst, Jr. (Jane) (Pawcatuck, CT), grandchildren Braden Heeney (Columbia, SC), Adam Dawson-Darst and Seth Dawson-Darst (CT), Kelsey Hausler and Tanner Hausler (Greensboro, NC). She was preceded in death by daughter Mary Ashley Darst Hausler (Greg) and her parents Mark and Nancy Osborne formerly of Brevard, NC. Survived also by brother Marty Osborne (Ruth) of Shelby, NC. Carolyn was a beautiful, generous and extremely talented lady who served a term as president of the Episcopal Church Women of the Diocese of North Carolina and was a member of the Good Friends vocal quartet. When Carolyn entered a darkened room a brilliant light lingered long after she left. Our gratitude to the incredible care givers at the Penick Village Garden Cottage and skilled nursing facility. A memorial service will be scheduled when possible in compliance with existing regulations. Memorial gifts may be made to the Penick Village Foundation, 500 E. Rhode Island Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.