GREENSBORO Hazel Dargan, 82, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. Funeral Services for immediate family only, 1:00 PM, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 North O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro. Public Viewing, 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday. Community Funeral Service, Inc., Greensboro.

