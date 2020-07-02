APRIL 15, 1952 - JUNE 29, 2020 Lynne Carol Rayle Daniels, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the gravesite following the service. Lynne was born April 15, 1952, to the late Clarence Alvin Rayle and the late Helen Irene Sloan Rayle. She graduated from Northwest Guilford High School in 1970 and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from East Carolina University. She worked for the National MS Society for 20 years and worked for the Guilford County courthouse until her death. Lynne joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in early adulthood and spent the rest of her life as a devoted member. She was a wonderful mother who never left her children feeling without. She supported them in all of their decisions. Her pride and joy was her grandchildren. She wanted nothing more in life than to be a Nana. She was a wonderful Nana and "Grandma-nana" to her grandchildren, who adored her. Lynne was a fan of HGTV and recently had the opportunity to redesign her home into her dream home. Lynne had a sweet tooth, her favorite treats of choice being Maxie B's caramel pecan cake and Dove milk chocolate. She enjoyed quiet time at home watching HGTV home improvemnt shows, where she acquired many home renovation ideas. As a result, she recently redesigned her home into her dream home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Jane Rayle, and her furbabies. She is survived by her four children, Meredith Daniels, Catie Wiggins (Daniel), Chris Daniels (Kath) and Allison Lewis (Adam); and six grandchildren, Arden Lewis, Grayson Lewis, Rogan Lewis, Hayley Wiggins, Claire Wiggins, and Hudson Daniels. In addition to flowers, memorials may be made in Lynne's memory to the Animal Foster and Rescue Program, 711 Milner Dr., Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sechrestfunerals.com. Sechrest Funeral Service in High Point is honored to be assisting the Daniels family. Sechrest Funeral Service of High Point 1301 East Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
