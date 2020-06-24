Jamestown Charles E. Daniels, 88, died Monday, June 15, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 28 at Springfield Baptist Church, 1322 Baker Rd., High Point. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family.

