NOVEMBER 9, 1955 - SEPTEMBER 16, 2019 Mrs. Peggy Shields Daniello, 63, passed away on September 16, 2019 at Beacon Place. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Peggy was born in Colfax on November 9, 1955 to the late Howard and Frances Shields. She graduated from Northwest Guilford High School, valedictorian of her senior class. Peggy went on to earn her first bachelor's degree from Duke University in psychology and zoology. Her second bachelor's degree was in nursing from UNCG. Peggy worked as a registered nurse for the Moses Cone Healthcare Systems for 37 years. In 2005 she received the North Carolina Institute for Nursing Excellence Award and in 2009 she received the Moses Cone Nursing Excellence Award. Nursing was her passion and she loved caring for others. She was a loving and devoted wife, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Frank Joseph Daniello; brothers, Mike Shields (Kathy) of Grosse Ile, MI, Eric Shields (Suzanne) of High Point, and Danny Sheilds of Spartanburg, SC; 3 nieces; 3 nephews; 4 great-nieces and other extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.
