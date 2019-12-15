GREENSBORO- William Jayson Daniel, 73, passed away on December 11, 2019 at Beacon Place. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Advantage Cremation and Funeral Services at 11:00 am with Rev. Lou Harris officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:15 am. Bill was born in Salisbury, North Carolina to the late John S. and Mary Blakney Daniel. He was a US Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Janice Harris Daniel of the home; children, Linelle Lloyd, Natalie Daniel, and Ashleigh Jacobs (Darius) all of Greensboro, Jayson Daniel (Cynthia) of McLeansville; grandchildren, Jessica Crockton, Nicholas Daniel, Samiyah Lloyd and Kamryn Davis; great grandchildren, Ja'elle Crockton and Josiah Lloyd; sisters, Brenda Clark, Mary Abdussabur and Cassandra Daniels. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the Daniel family. Online condolences may be made at Advantage Greensboro.com.
