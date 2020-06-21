MARCH 28, 1968 - JUNE 13, 2020 On Saturday, June 13th, 2020, Denise Lee (Pitts) Daly, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 52, after a long battle with Breast Cancer, liver & kidney disease. Denise was born on March 28th, 1968 at Tyndall Airforce Base near Panama City, Florida to Tim and Becky (Lezyniski) Pitts. She was raised in Bartow Fl, later Brandon FL, attending Brandon High School. She received a para legal degree from the University of South Florida, Tampa in 1990. She focused on medical malpractice defense at several law firms in Albany, GA and the greater Tampa Bay Area. On December 9th, 1995, she married Chad Leslie Daly. They raised 4 daughters, Courtney, Caitlin, Hannah and Hallie, living in FL, NC and TN. With a fierce passion for all animals, she adored her Hunter Jumper career, along with several other horse related sports - This passion and love for horses was passed on to her children and many more. As a competitive swimmer, she enjoyed scuba diving, life guarding and other water sports in her youth. She was known for her quick wit, fierce independence and a sassy attitude. In April 2009, she was blessed with the miracle of liver transplant giving her the chance to raise her children. Denise was preceded in death by her father, Tim Pitts and her grandmother, Martha Mann. She is survived by her husband, Chad, and her four children, Courtney, Caitlin, Hannah and Hallie, her sisters Kimberly Riggs (Lakeland, FL) and Michelle Marcantoni (New Port Ritchie, FL), her nephew's, Cody Williams and Stewart Marcantoni, and her first granddaughter, Adalyn Daly Bertram, born on June 18, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at First Baptist Concord at 11704 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934; Receiving of Friends & Family 1-3 pm, Celebration of Life 3PM. An entombment service will take place 3 PM Sunday June 28th, 2020 at Evergreen Memory Gardens 7875 US-158, Reidsville, NC 27320 Flowers may be sent to Rose Mortuary 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN 37934 (865) 588-8578. Donations in memory of Denise Lee Daly may be sent to the following: American Liver Foundation; Redemption Road Rescue 501c3 Finding homes for rehabilitated horses. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
