MAYODAN Rudell Smith Dalton, 95, died Friday, May 1, 2020. An 11:00 a.m. limited graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Glenn's Chapel Church Cemetery. Mrs. Dalton will lie in state at Ray Funeral Home on Sunday, May 3, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

