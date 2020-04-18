FEBRUARY 1, 1930 - APRIL 16, 2020 A private funeral service for Octola (Toni) Lee Hopper Currin will be at the Ellisboro Baptist Church Cemetery in Madison, North Carolina, on April 19, 2020. The officiating minister will be her son, Don Currin. Octola entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday afternoon, April 16, 2020. Mrs. Currin was born to Mr. and Mrs. James Archer Hopper of Madison, North Carolina, on February 1, 1930 and was one of eleven children. On May 22, 1952, she married Dorsey Fleming Currin in Salisbury, Maryland. They were married for 29 years, living in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. On March 24, 1954, Octola gave birth to her only child, Donald Bernard Currin. From that day forth, she became a very a devoted mother, choosing to remain at home to raise her son. In 2011 Mrs. Currin was moved to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, to live near her son. Although she battled a chronic illness she always maintained her spunk and talkativeness with those around her. Octola is survived by her son, Don, and his wife Cindy. She has four grandchildren, Nathan Currin, Aaron Currin (Danielle), Hannah Briggs (Josh) and Rachel Peoples (Nick), and eight great-grandchildren. Mrs. Currin was saved as a young wife and mother. Her spiritual salvation was a tribute to the work of Jesus Christ alone. While living in Madison, NC, Mrs. Currin was an active member of Ellisboro Baptist Church of Madison. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to HeartCry Missionary Society, P. O. Box 3506, Radford, VA 24143 3506. Any gift made on her behalf is deeply appreciated. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.
