DECEMBER 20, 1935 - OCTOBER 7, 2019 Rollin T. Curran, 84, of Rockingham County, passed away on October 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Rollin was born in Escambia County, Florida to the late James Curran, Sr. and Annie Sprinkle Curran. Valedictorian of Reidsville high school, Rollin went on to graduate from Duke University with a bachelor's in chemistry, Phi Beta Kappa. He served his country in the U.S Navy, and retired from Kahl Steel with over 30 years of service. He lived a simple life and was a loving brother, uncle and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved sister, Shirley Anne Curran, and brother, James Curran, Jr. He is survived by his niece, Andrea Korpi; nephews, Patrick Lublin and Colin Lublin, as well as a loving extended family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
