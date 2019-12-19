REIDSVILLE Brandalin Lomar Cunningham, died Saturday, December 7, 2019. Graveside rites will be conducted 3 p.m. Thursday, December 19 from Saint Mariah United Holy Church Cemetery, 127 St. Mariah Rd. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
