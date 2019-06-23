GREENSBORO James E. "Monk" Cummings died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Friends Homes West. Monk was born in the Guilford College Community on August 12, 1924. He attended Guilford College until he joined the Merchant Marines in 1943. After World War II, he married Nancy Carter in 1947 and dairy farmed first in Orange County and then Alamance County. In 1952 he opened a Nationwide Insurance Agency in Liberty, NC. He was an active member of the Liberty Methodist Church where he enjoyed co-teaching the Young Men's Bible Class and singing in the choir. In 2003, he and his wife Barbara moved to Friends Homes West in Greensboro and joined Christ United Methodist Church. Monk became an active supporter of the Guilford Quaker Club and continued to enjoy playing golf, tennis, and gardening. Family and friends were his life-long treasures. He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Carter; his parents, Jim and Viola Cummings; and his five siblings, Ralph (Esther), Gladys Johnson, Bill (Betty), Ray (Betty), and Myrtle Greason (Henry). Surviving includes his wife, Barbara of 46 years; daughter, Lee of Durham, NC; son, John of Greer, SC; granddaughter, Elizabeth; step-daughter, Lynn Shattuck (Scott); step-son, Duff Redden (Vickie); and grandsons, Kevin Shattuck (Katie, Andy & Evan) and Alex Shattuck (Sarah & Charlie). The family wishes to thank Freda Robinson and the entire Nursing Service staff at Friends Homes West for their excellent care of Monk. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM at Friends Homes West followed by a time of visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FHW Residents Assistance Fund, CUMC or charities of your choice. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
