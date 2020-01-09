REIDSVILLE Clinton Keith Cummings, died Monday, January 6, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 10 at McLaurin Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 721 E. Morehead St. McLaurin Funeral Home is serving the family.
