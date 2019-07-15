MAY 20, 1946 - JULY 13, 2019 Judy Kay Culp, of Greensboro, passed away on July 13, 2019. She was born on May 20, 1946 to the late Bain and Blanche Culp of Badin, NC. She attended North Stanly High School and Appalachian State University graduating with a BS degree in Education. She taught public school in the Guilford County schools, primarily Kiser Jr. High until her retirement in 2000. She is survived by one sister, Linda Stafford and her husband Ron of Mint Hill, NC, nephews: Scott Stafford and wife Jennifer and daughter Olivia of Mint Hill, Chris Stafford and wife Michelle and their children, Cameron, Tayia and Kit of Midland, NC, and of course her four-legged friend Lucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Heart Association, 202 Centreport Drive, Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27409. The family would like to thank her caregivers at Heritage Greens, especially April and Community Hospice caregivers, especially LuAnn. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 2-4:00 pm at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel. Other services will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel 5926 W. Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.