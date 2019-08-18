Thomas "Tom" Joseph Cullen, 87, a resident of Greensboro passed away at his residence on Wednesday August 14, 2019. He was born February 10, 1932 in Newark, New Jersey, the son of William Harold Cullen, Sr. and Elizabeth Giblin Cullen. Thomas was married to Mary Elizabeth Fogarty Cullen who preceded him in death in October of 2000. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Helen Cullen Krill and his brother, William H. Cullen, Jr. Thomas worked with A.T. & T. in New York City and then Greensboro for 35 years before retiring. After retiring, he worked at the Car Auction and Cone Health (Security). He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church where he ushered every Saturday night. Tom was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Knights of Columbus where he was Knight of the Year, Past Faithful Navigator and Honor Guard Commander. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #602. Tom was known as the "bagel man" to firehouses #40 and #43 where he brought bagels to them. Prior to moving to Greensboro, he was a volunteer fireman in Iselin, New Jersey. He was an avid golfer scoring a hole-in-one at Bryan Park. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen "Kathy" Cullen Johnson of the home and her fiancé who helped tremendously taking Tom to countless doctor's appointments. He also leaves behind a sister-in-law and brother-in-law in Florida as well as nieces, nephews and many cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home North Elm Chapel on Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tom's memory to the Human Society of Greensboro or to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home North Elm Chapel 515 North Elms St., Greensboro, NC 27401
