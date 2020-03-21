SEPTEMBER 23, 1922 - MARCH 16, 2020 Virginia Causey Cudworth, 97, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020. A Guilford county native, she was born to the late Alphesus Hester Causey and Effie Cottrell Causey on September 23, 1922. After graduating from Greensboro Senior High School in 1941, she went to work for Blue Bell Overall Company. Later she worked for A. M. Pullen & Company from 1948 - 1983 before retiring. On March 15, 1943 in Ephrata, Washington, she married her husband of 65 years, James W. Cudworth. Jim was with the Army Air Corps and was soon deployed to London, and Virginia returned to Greensboro. Jim was a bombardier on a B-17 Flying Fortress. On his 10th mission, his plane was shot down over Germany. He remained a prisoner of war from October 8, 1943 to April 29, 1945. During that time Virginia continued to work and joined the Order of the Eastern Star. In 1976, Virginia and Jim started the Greater Greensboro Ex-POW Chapter. Virginia stayed active with the group as treasurer for decades, even after Jim's death. Virginia was an active member of Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church for over 50 years and a longstanding member of the Aldersgate Sunday School Class. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Cudworth, sister Mary C. Allinson, brother, Charles Causey and son, Garry W. Cudworth. She is survived by son, James R. "Dick" Cudworth, grandson, Andrew S. Cudworth and stepbrother Tom Causey as well as many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muir's Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.
Service information
Mar 22
Graveside Service
Sunday, March 22, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Westminster Gardens Cemetery
3601 Whitehurst Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
3601 Whitehurst Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
