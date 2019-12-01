GREENSBORO Florine Stephens Crutchlow, 102, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Monday 12-2-2019 at St. Francis Episcopal Church. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services-Greensboro.
