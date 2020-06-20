APRIL 5, 1935 - JUNE 16, 2020 Yvonne Bull Crutchfield, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep June 16, 2020. Private graveside services will be held to celebrate her life. A native of Guilford County, Yvonne was the daughter of the late Allie Mae Potts and Julius Bayron Bull. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Ray Crutchfield, and her son-in-law, Darrell Bull. Yvonne retired as vice-president of the former Wachovia Bank. She was an avid traveler and was a member of the WBBCI Airstream Camping Club. Yvonne was also a phenomenal quilter. Survivors include her daughter, Lisa C. Bull of Kernersville; grandchildren, Danielle Bull of Winston-Salem, and Brandon Bull and wife Erin of Oak Ridge; her great-grandchildren, Jason and Allie; and sisters, Martha Easter and Marie Tuttle, both of Colfax. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. "The family wishes to thank the staff of Countryside Manor in Stokesdale for the kindness, love and attentive care they provided to Yvonne during the end of her life." Memorial contributions may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284
