NOVEMBER 5, 1928 - NOVEMBER 20, 2019 Helen Marie Nelson Crutchfield, 91, of Liberty passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Randolph Hospice House. A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Helen was the daughter of the late George Dewey and Ella Lee Hunt Nelson and was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Talton Crutchfield; sons, Gary Donald Crutchfield and Sherrill Dean Crutchfield and brother, George Junior Nelson. Surviving is her granddaughter, Brooke Crutchfield; daughter-in-law, Teresa Crutchfield; nephew, Ronald Nelson, Sr. and great-nephew, Ronald Nelson, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Randolph Hospice House, 466 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Crutchfield family. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC 27298
