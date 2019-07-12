JULY 9, 2019 Laine Iris Crowe of South Boston passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 9, 2019. She was the devoted wife of Brian T. Crowe, Jr. of South Boston, loving mother of Henley Maie Crowe and Reid Thomas Crowe of South Boston, and devoted daughter of Joe R. Marus and his wife Sherry (Williams) Marus of Greensboro, NC. Visiting hours in the William F. Spencer Funeral Home, 575 East Broadway, South Boston on Thursday from 4-8 p.m., funeral mass on Friday at 10 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East 4th Street, South Boston, relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laine's memory may be made to South Boston Catholic Academy, 866 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127 or the Hospice of Boston, 33 Wyman Street, Suite 100, Waltham, MA 02451.
