JUNE 11, 1943 - AUGUST 27, 2019 Stephen Wiley Crotts, Senior of Siler City, born June 11, 1943, passed away September 27, 2019. He was a graduate of Northwest Forsyth High School, and a proud alumnus of East Carolina University. He began his career with NCNB in Charlotte, and served in the US Army from 1967-69 including a deployment to Vietnam. He was with Kellwood Company in Siler City and Twin Falls, Idaho for twenty years. Returning to Siler City he began a second career with AFLAC Insurance Company, as District and Regional Sales Coordinator. Steve deeply loved his community serving as president of the Rotary Club, President of Chatham Hospital Board, president Chatham County Social Services board, a member of Central Carolina Community College Foundation, and President of the Siler City Country Club. Steve was predeceased by his parents Nena Mae Hicks and Charles Elvin Crotts; a brother Charles Lynn Crotts; and an infant grandson Cameron Wiley Crotts. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Beverly Peacock Crotts; daughter Kathryn Drummond (Matt) of Raleigh, and son Stephen Crotts Jr. (Amber) of Pittsboro, a brother Mike (Anne) of Old Town; and sisters Sue Cobbler, and Linda Watson both of Kernersville. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of UNC Hospital for their exceptional care. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, Oct 1 at First United Methodist Church of Siler City, 1101 Raleigh Road, Siler City, 11:00 a.m. Visitation will follow at the church. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Chatham Animal Rescue & Education, PO Box 610, Pittsboro NC 27312. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City, NC 27344
