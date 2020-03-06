NOVEMBER 14, 1928 - MARCH 4, 2020 Maxine Maness Crews, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 4, 2020. Maxine was born the fifth child of eight to the late Barna and Sina Maness in Allreds, NC. Maxine graduated from Star High School and King's Business College. She took her first job as secretary/bookkeeper at Rhodes Furniture Company where she met the love of her life, Jack Clayton Crews. After Jack's military service in the Korean War, the two were married in September of 1952. Maxine was a faithful, loving wife and mother. She is survived by her son Steve and wife Dama Crews, daughter Sandra and husband Mike Southard, and daughter Sheila and husband Pat Teague. Maxine was the devoted grandmother of eight grandchildren: Bradley (Tilicia) and Hannah Crews, Andrew (Maria), Daniel and Jacob Southard, Brianna (David) Scanlan, Ethan and Rachel Teague, as well as two great-grandchildren Lilah and Weston Crews. She is also survived by many beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She was predeceased by her precious husband of 58 years, Jack. In addition, Maxine was preceded in death by her brothers Doug, Robert, Joe, Hugh, Bill, and BJ, as well as her sister Doris, who died at age 5. Maxine has a very large extended family on both sides that she loved deeply and stayed in touch with on a regular basis. Maxine was the definition of a selfless servant. She loved and cared about people and had numerous friends from many walks of life. Maxine was a compassionate, generous and encouraging person who genuinely cared about others. She loved her flower and vegetable garden. Her yard in springtime was always spectacular. Being outside in the yard and sharing her flowers and produce with others gave her great pleasure. Maxine's grandchildren were her delight. She enjoyed being involved in the details of their lives. Maxine was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Greensboro. She served in the nursery and was an active, caring member of the Shining Light Sunday School class for over 50 years. Her work history included positions at Rhodes Furniture, Weight Watchers of NC, and Tar Heel Fashions. Her work life transitioned immediately to caring full-time for her husband, Jack, following his debilitating stroke. Maxine's love for her Lord and family was very evident as she cared for Jack daily for 16 years. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Greensboro on Saturday, March 7 at 12:30 p.m. and the funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart and Stroke Associations or First Baptist Church Homebound Ministry. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street 1118 North Elm Street
Service information
Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:30PM-2:00PM
First Baptist Church
1000 W. Friendly Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27401
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
First Baptist Church
1000 W. Friendly Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27401
Mar 8
Graveside Service
Sunday, March 8, 2020
2:00PM
Westminster Gardens Cemetery
3601 Whitehurst Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
