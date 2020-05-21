Mrs. Lena Belle Haywood Crews, 96, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Mt. Gilead, NC, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at McAuley Memorial Gardens, 1177 Thomasville Church Rd., MT. Gilead, NC. A public viewing will be held 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home & Cremations, 2529 NC Hwy 109 S., Mt. Gilead, NC. Survivors include two sisters, Mrs. Juanita Baldwin of Candor, NC and Sarah Leake of Mt. Gilead, NC; one brother Robert Dumas, Sr. (Katie) of Mt. Gilead, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralsandcremations.com.

