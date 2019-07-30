GREENSBORO John Crews, 77, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. His celebration of life service will be held at 2:30 p.m., July 31 at World Victory International Christian Center, 1414 Cliffwood Dr. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
