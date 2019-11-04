APRIL 27, 1946 - NOVEMBER 2, 2019 Jesus said "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28 Our father, Mr. Richard Betha Crew is at rest. He is with his savior and with the loves of his life, his wife Jean and his dog Monty. Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughters Beth Campbell (Rich) and Suzi Crew-McLaren (Dean). He also leaves behind his grandson for whom he was most proud of, Tyler Campbell (fiancé Veronica) along with many life-long friends, neighbors and family. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and when he retired from the service he worked as a Civil Engineer until his retirement. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Andy Brake FNP, Dr. Baruch and all the compassionate staff at Hospice. As per his request no funeral service is planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont.
