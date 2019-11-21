Charles Alexander Creekmore, 87, passed away Monday, November 18th, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. A Service honoring his life will be held at 2:00pm Friday November 22nd 2019 at Lawndale Baptist Church, with Rev. Jon Boling and Rev. Marion Boling officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. He was born in Hertford, North Carolina, the son of the late Charles H. Creekmore and Elsie Creekmore Pappendick. He was a US Army veteran serving in the Korean war as a cryptographer with the Signal Corps in Panama. He was employed by Blue Bell and Wrangler Jeans as Director of Purchasing. He served as president of the Purchasing Management Association of the Carolinas-Virginia, Inc. He was an active member of the North Carolina Association of Community College Business Officials and recognized for faithful service to the Association. He retired as director of purchasing for Guilford Technical Community College. Chuck's life was dedicated to his family and to his church where he was an active member since 1967. He served in many aspects of the church as a joyful volunteer. His fondest memories were those of coaching the church youth, softball and basketball teams. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Joyce Creekmore. Daughter, Charla Webster and husband, Lee of Hampstead, NC. Son, Ande Creekmore and wife, Nancy of Raleigh, NC. Grandsons, Nicholas and Matthew Creekmore of Raleigh, NC. Granddaughter, Paxton Webster Salke and husband, Ryan of Alexandria, VA. Grandson, Alec Webster of Hampstead, NC and Grandson, Taylor Webster of Raleigh, NC. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters: Odessa Dale, Inez Johnson, Norma Stanley, Dorothy White, and Adelaide White. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lawndale Baptist Church Youth Missions, 3505 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27408 or Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, 204 Idol St. Thomasville, NC 27360. Forbis and Dick N. Elm St. is serving the family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
