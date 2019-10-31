1935 - 2019 Browns Summit - Marjorie Watlington Creasy was born in Gretna, VA to the late James Ramsey and Onie Shelhorse Watlington, Sr. and passed away at the age of 84 at Hospice Home of Rockingham County on October 29, 2019. A service to celebrate her life will be at 11 a.m., Friday, November 1 at Rankin Baptist Church officiated by Reverends Jeff Scronce and John Jarman. The family will receive guests beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. Marjorie married Reuben Creasy in 1954 and have celebrated 65 years together raising their children and providing a loving Christian home. She loved her family only second to her Savior, Jesus Christ. They worshipped for 52 years at Rankin Baptist Church where she participated in Wednesday night meal preparation and in previous years taught Sunday school. In addition to being a wonderful homemaker, she also worked for 10 years with Sears mail order. Cooking, needlepoint, crocheting and knitting were some of her favorite pastimes, but she especially enjoyed reminiscing about farm life, laughing over the "good ol' days," social gatherings and travel. Her personal challenges as a young girl formed a lifetime of caring for those who struggled or were less fortunate. She leaves a legacy with her family of generosity, humbleness, hard work and Christian living. In addition to Reuben, Marjorie is survived by her children and their spouses, Darrell and Wanda Creasy of McLeansville, NC and Cynthia and Marty Coleman of Stoneville, NC; six grandchildren, Drew, Brooks and Noah Coleman, Melissa Rice, Brittany Attikpo and Brandi Allen; five great-grandchildren; brother, Delano Watlington and wife Betty of Danville, VA; and sister, Gladys Thompson of Rocky Mount, NC. In addition to her parents, two sisters and one brother precede her in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, 2150 NC-65, Reidsville, NC 27320 or Rankin Baptist Church, 3317 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the Creasy family.
