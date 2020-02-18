SEPTEMBER 7, 1937 - FEBRUARY 11, 2020 William Benjamin Crawford, son of Thomas and Anne Ruth Crawford, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. To celebrate his life, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd., Greensboro. A reception will follow the service. Bill was born on September 7, 1937 in Covington, GA. He grew up in rural Georgia, where he enjoyed fishing, playing with his dogs, and spending time with his family. In 1959, he received a BS in agricultural engineering from the University of Georgia, and continued on to receive his master's in engineering from Penn State University in 1961. While in college, Bill was in ROTC and went on to serve in the Marine Corps Reserves. Bill met his wife, Judith Nelson Crawford, in graduate school and the two married in 1961. They enjoyed a 58-year marriage before Judy passed away earlier this year. Bill had a fulfilling career as an engineer. He worked for several companies: Burlington Industries, Aeroglide Corporation, the Research Triangle Institute, and eventually started his own machine design company, Automation Techniques, Inc. He acquired numerous patents in areas that included egg handling, textile production, and laboratory automation. Even more importantly, Bill was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His love, even-tempered manner, kind heart and constant devotion blessed everyone in the family. For them, it is hard to imagine life without him. He will be greatly missed. Bill is survived by his sister and her husband, Anne Elizabeth and Steve Schildwachter, son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Sonya Crawford; his daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Kevin Rackers; his six grandchildren: Seth Crawford, Luke Crawford, Nathan Rackers, Rachel Rackers, Hope Rackers, and Sarah Rackers; and his two great-grandchildren: Cartland and Eleanor Crawford. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother, Thomas Crawford Jr. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406 or Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family, and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. 5926 W. Friendly Ave.
To send flowers to the family of William Crawford, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 21
Memorial Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Christ United Methodist Church
410 N. Holden Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27410
410 N. Holden Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27410
Guaranteed delivery before William's Memorial Service begins.
Feb 21
The family will receive following the service at
Friday, February 21, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Christ United Methodist Church
410 N. Holden Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27410
410 N. Holden Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27410
Guaranteed delivery before William's The family will receive following the service at begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.